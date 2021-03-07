Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Increased by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TAK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 3,246,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,824. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

