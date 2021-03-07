Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Short Interest Update

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 986,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

TLND stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,006,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Talend by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Talend by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

