Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report sales of $194.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.90 million and the lowest is $183.40 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $233.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $683.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $938.95 million, with estimates ranging from $886.30 million to $985.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

