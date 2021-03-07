Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,720,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 36,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 33.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 7,552,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,873,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -400.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

