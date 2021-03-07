Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0083

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $10.22 million and approximately $26,530.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00790819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

