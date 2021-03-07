Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 29,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tapestry worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,213 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 11,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,318,632 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.