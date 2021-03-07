Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.81. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.