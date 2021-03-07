TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to report $499.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the lowest is $484.50 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $538.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $47.63 on Friday. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

