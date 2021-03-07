Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

