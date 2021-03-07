Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGLS. DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of TGLS opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $60,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

