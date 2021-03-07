Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,159,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 53,594,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44,159.3 days.

OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.