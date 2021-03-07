Tellor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.65 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $70.18 million and approximately $36.65 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $41.20 or 0.00082157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

