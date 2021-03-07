Telos 1-Day Volume Tops $368,677.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $48.83 million and approximately $368,677.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokes (TKS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000087 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

