Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock worth $11,069,269. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 731.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 1,665,457 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 361,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,157,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 2,398,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

