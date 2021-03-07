Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432,354 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for approximately 6.6% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $35,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $281,888,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $88,857,000. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $39,436,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares in the last quarter.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,938,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299,718. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

