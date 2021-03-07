Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Terex worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Terex by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

