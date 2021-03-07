Terra Market Capitalization Reaches $3.37 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $211.98 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $8.34 or 0.00016192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 949,064,016 coins and its circulating supply is 404,209,988 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

