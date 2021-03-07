TerraUSD Market Cap Hits $780.60 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $780.60 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006421 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 779,802,087 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

