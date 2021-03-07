Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

