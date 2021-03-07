Terreno Realty (TRNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Terreno Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRNO stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

