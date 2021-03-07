Tether 24 Hour Volume Hits $68.13 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $36.47 billion and $68.13 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.38 or 0.00469861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00068312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00457755 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00183818 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 37,608,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,461,381,803 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

