Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after buying an additional 221,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after buying an additional 167,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 151,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 128,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

