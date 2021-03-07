Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.