Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,968,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Texas Mineral Resources stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 613,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,176. Texas Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

