Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is Moors & Cabot Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up 1.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.35% of Texas Pacific Land worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 28.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 247 shares of company stock worth $200,726 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPL opened at $1,200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $1,217.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $984.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.96.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

