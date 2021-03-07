Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Holdings Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.30% of Textainer Group worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TGH opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

