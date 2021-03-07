Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of THLEF traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. Thales has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $101.15.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

