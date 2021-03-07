The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $45,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $223.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $264.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.