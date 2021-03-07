The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.38.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 10,203,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,270. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 202,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

