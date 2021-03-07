The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $184.34 on Friday. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.