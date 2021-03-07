The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,298 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

