The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $388.17 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.29 and a 200-day moving average of $349.78.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

