The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Tops $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00461309 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

