The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Trimmed by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 14.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.93 and its 200 day moving average is $242.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $340.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

