The Graph Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $212.99 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00003657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00781973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041664 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars.

