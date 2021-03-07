The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.