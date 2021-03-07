The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Update

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 28th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $122.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

