The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,962,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

