The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

The Kroger stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.74.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

