The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $7,840,184.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821 over the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $6,669,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.47 million, a PE ratio of -424.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.