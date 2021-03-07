The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

MIK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,206,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,476. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

