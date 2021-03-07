The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of The Providence Service worth $12,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

PRSC opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,081.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

