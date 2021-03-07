The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Up 83.6% Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 83.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $280.85 million and approximately $215.12 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00042683 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,194 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

