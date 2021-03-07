The Sandbox Trading Up 63% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $250.76 million and approximately $85.30 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00039079 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 114.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,194 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

