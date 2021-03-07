The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 7.3% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

