The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The TJX Companies reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $62.72. 9,185,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.