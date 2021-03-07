The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. The TJX Companies reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $645,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $62.72. 9,185,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

