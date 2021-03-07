The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-8% to $3.58-3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.The Toro also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.46 on Friday. The Toro has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $103.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $443,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

