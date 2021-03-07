The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 3,105,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,615. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

