The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $8.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.24 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $33.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $36.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

