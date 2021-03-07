The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $16.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.47 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $18.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.07 billion to $75.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.41 billion to $93.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

